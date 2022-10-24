Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Match report, player ratings, fan reaction & more

Match reportThe battle for a top-4 berth in the Premier League took a fresh twist on Sunday, as Newcastle United emerged from north London with all three points at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur.

The penultimate fixture of the weekend in England’s top-flight played out a short time ago.

The matchup in question saw the aforementioned Spurs play host to high-flying Newcastle, aware that a return to winning ways would see them close the gap on capital rivals Arsenal at the division’s summit to just two points.

As alluded to above, however, when all was said and done on Sunday, instead, it was the visiting Magpies who emerged from proceedings triumphant.

Callum Wilson was first on target at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, taking advantage of a Hugo Lloris mistake courtesy of a fine finish on the half-hour mark:

And it was two a short time later, as, on this occasion, Lloris’ attempted pass out from the back was cut out, allowing the in-form Miguel Almiron to dance through for a fifth goal in his last five appearances.

Tottenham, to their credit, did manage to pull one back on the other side of the interval, courtesy of a trademark finish from star attacker Harry Kane:

In the end, though, Newcastle stood firm, to eventually emerge on the right side of a 2-1 scoreline.

Eddie Howe’s troops, as a result, have climbed clear of both Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League table, into the Champions League spots as things stand.

Player ratingsTottenhamHugo Lloris – 4, Davinson Sanchez – 5, Eric Dier – 6, Clement Lenglet – 5.5, Emerson Royal – 4.5, Oliver Skipp – 5, Yves Bissouma – 4.5, Rodrigo Bentancur – 6, Ryan Sessegnon – 5.5, Son Heung-min – 5.5, Harry Kane – 7

NewcastleNick Pope – 5.5, Kieran Trippier – 7.5, Fabian Schar – 6.5, Sven Botman – 6, Dan Burn – 5.5, Sean Longstaff – 6, Bruno Guimaraes – 6, Joe Willock – 5, Joelinton – 6.5, Miguel Almiron – 7.5, Callum Wilson – 7

Fan reactionKane into double figures for PL goals for the ninth successive season. A one decade wonder.

— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 23, 2022

Not sure how Conte will improve this Spurs team any further. He will rather ask for more signings. Let’s see how Levy will react to it.

For this season, I doubt they will make top 4. The was I see it, Arsenal, City, Man United and Chelsea in no particular order will make top 4.

— Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) October 23, 2022

Lloris got out of his box and wants goalkeeper privilege, get lost bro

— Luciano Scametti (@Nigerianscamsss) October 23, 2022

Newcastle are a serious problem though they weren’t supposed to be this good at this stage. They’ve barely even dipped into their funds yet, Howe is a genius

— Chiddy 🇳🇬 (@chiddyafc) October 23, 2022

Newcastle going under the radar. If they beat Tottenham they go 4th and they’ve only lost one game this season. Eddie Howe has done a madness with them

— Conn (@ConnCFC) October 23, 2022

Expert viewOnly Erling Haaland (6) has scored more Premier League goals than Miguel Almirón this October. 😲

Miggy makes it 5 in 5. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

— William Hill (@WilliamHill) October 23, 2022

Four players have scored 10+ league goals in Europe’s top five divisions this season:

🇳🇴 Erling Haaland

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane 🆕

Big Names.

— William Hill (@WilliamHill) October 23, 2022

Miguel Almiron’s game by numbers vs. Tottenham:

94% pass accuracy

60 touches

8 touches in opp. box

6 shots

6 x possession won

5 duels won

2 tackles

2 fouls won

1 goal

The match winner. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dF2Obh3lBx

— Squawka (@Squawka) October 23, 2022

It’s not the story but I thought Bentancur was outstanding, final ball aside, and Skipp’s return was encouraging. A positive in the balance of the midfield for Spurs.

— Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) October 23, 2022

Tottenham (1.61) 1-2 (1.50) Newcastle

— The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) October 23, 2022

Most Premier League points won in 2022:

69 – Man City

67 – Liverpool

64 – Spurs

62 – Arsenal

59 – Newcastle 🔺

53 – Chelsea

47 – Man Utd

Big Six → Bigger Seven. 😅

— William Hill (@WilliamHill) October 23, 2022

Revealed: How Manchester United reacted to Cristian Ronaldo incident

Tottenham’s Harry Kane earns Lionel Messi comparison

–