Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Robert Sanchez from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2src23, according to TEAMtalk. The report has claimed that Sanchez is one of the goalkeepers that Tottenham are looking at potentially replacing France international Hugo Lloris with.

Lloris has been on the books of Tottenham since 2src12 and has been superb for the North London club over the years. The 35-year-old France international goalkeeper has helped Spurs challenge for the Premier League title, reach the final of the UEFA Champions League, and end up in the top four of the league table during his time at the club.

The former Lyon star’s contract at Tottenham runs until 2src24, but it is unlikely that he will be the first-choice goalkeeper at the North London club after this season, according to the report. Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and have also progressed to the last-16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.