Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina in the January transfer window, according to 9srcmin. The report has claimed that Premier League club Tottenham wanted to sign the Morocco international midfielder last January before they brought in Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, but they remain keen on securing the services of the 26-year-old.

9srcmin have reported that Fiorentina do not want to sell Amrabat in the middle of the season and have knocked back all recent enquiries. However, a major offer could change their stance.

Amrabat has been one of the best players at the ongoing 2src22 Qatar World Cup and has helped Morocco to the quarter-finals of the competition. The 26-year-old has made 1src starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Fiorentina so far this season. Amrabat has also played five times for the UEFA Conference League for Fiorentina and has played four times for Morocco at the 2src22 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.