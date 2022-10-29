Tottenham: Hoddle tells former club to splash out to sign ‘sensational’ Prem star they’re ‘crying out for’

Glenn Hoddle has advised Tottenham Hotspur that they should go all out to sign a Premier League player they are “crying out for”.

The footballer in question is Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison.

The Foxes endured a troublesome summer with Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel leaving the club. Maddison and Youri Tielemans were also linked with moves elsewhere but they ended up staying put.

Newcastle United had offers rejected for Maddison in the summer as Leicester were holding out for around £6srcm.

Maddison was involved in 2src Premier League goals last term as he shone for the Foxes.

He has also been in fine form this term for Leicester as he has grabbed six goals and two assists in ten Premier League games.

The Englishman continued to be linked with a move elsewhere in recent weeks. It has also been suggested that he is keen on a move to Tottenham or Arsenal.

His contract at Leicester City is due to expire in 2src24 so his price tag will decrease in the coming months unless he pens an extension.

A January move away from Leicester could be on the cards and Dean Jones has claimed that Tottenham may be among the sides after him.

“They’ve got a big game on Monday and they’ll be looking to turn around their season,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“If they can’t do that, then I think there’ll be a few clubs, probably including Tottenham, knocking on the door in January.”

Hoddle is on board with Maddison joining Spurs as he is a player they are “crying out for”.

The club legend thinks Maddison would be “sensational” for the Londoners.

“That’s what every Spurs fan is crying out for. I don’t think Antonio [Conte] is going to look that way, he plays with [Rodrigo] Bentancur and [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg and they are very good players,” Hoddle told talkSPORT.

“But when they play together… one of them, with a creator in there, would be the perfect balance, in my opinion. Antonio wants to play two holding players and go with his firepower up front.

“But I think they need some creativity – because at the moment it’s down to [Harry] Kane dropping in and creating. If you had [Christian] Eriksen, as an example… or [James] Maddison, I love him.

“I think he should be in the England squad and, no disrespect to Leicester, if he was playing in a top six team, he would be sensational and an absolute shoo-in.

“Someone like that, who comes in off the lines… you’ve only got to look at the best teams in the country and they’ve got those players.”

