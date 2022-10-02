Tottenham & England handed Harry Kane boost

Kane is one of the best strikers in Europe. He is on his way to becoming the all-time Premier League top goalscorer.

He is also England’s top scorer in major tournaments and just a few goals off Wayne Rooney’s record.

So, if Kane were to be out for any sort of period, it would be a huge blow to Tottenham and England.

However, Kane has now revealed that he has a new physio, and he feels like he is in a totally different place when it comes to injuries:

“I did my hamstring in January against Southampton away on New Year’s Day and since then I’ve actually found this new physio and we’ve been working together since, for nearly three years now,” Kane said.

“He’s been really great for me, we’ve worked for hours and hours over the three years, built up a really good relationship and I feel like he’s really helped me with my body.

“I’ve seen changes in my body in terms of what my ankles were like before and now after. I’m in a totally different place. So it’s really pleasing.

“[He was recommended] through a friend, another athlete that I knew. It’s personal, away from the club but the club know about him,” Kane added.

“I’ll use him maybe one week of the month. He doesn’t live in the UK so he comes over one week a month and stays with me.”

Kane is expected to lead the line when England face Italy in a UEFA Nations League game on Friday evening.

