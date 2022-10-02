Home SPORTS Tottenham & England handed Harry Kane boost
SPORTS

Tottenham & England handed Harry Kane boost

by News
0 views
Tottenham & England handed Harry Kane boost

Kane is one of the best strikers in Europe. He is on his way to becoming the all-time Premier League top goalscorer.

He is also England’s top scorer in major tournaments and just a few goals off Wayne Rooney’s record.

So, if Kane were to be out for any sort of period, it would be a huge blow to Tottenham and England.

However, Kane has now revealed that he has a new physio, and he feels like he is in a totally different place when it comes to injuries:

“I did my hamstring in January against Southampton away on New Year’s Day and since then I’ve actually found this new physio and we’ve been working together since, for nearly three years now,” Kane said.

“He’s been really great for me, we’ve worked for hours and hours over the three years, built up a really good relationship and I feel like he’s really helped me with my body.

“I’ve seen changes in my body in terms of what my ankles were like before and now after. I’m in a totally different place. So it’s really pleasing.

“[He was recommended] through a friend, another athlete that I knew. It’s personal, away from the club but the club know about him,” Kane added.

“I’ll use him maybe one week of the month. He doesn’t live in the UK so he comes over one week a month and stays with me.”

Kane is expected to lead the line when England face Italy in a UEFA Nations League game on Friday evening.

Italy v England betting tips: Nations League preview, prediction and odds

Czech Republic vs Portugal betting tips: Nations League preview, predictions and odds

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Olivier Giroud makes France history to close on...

Chelsea target explains decision to snub summer Blues...

Barcelona injury latest: Kounde, Dembele, De Jong &...

Spanish women’s team forced to deal with ‘unprecedented...

‘We’re going to be good’ Declan Rice and...

‘That’s why I’m here’ – Chelsea boss Potter...

Arsenal best since peak Wenger, NLD conclusions and...

Gossip: Chelsea to hijack ‘next Di Maria’ in...

Ranking the top 10 best FIFA soundtracks since...

“I’d love to be part of the Argentina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.