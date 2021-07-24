tottenham-complete-deal-for-goalkeeper-pierluigi-gollini

Tottenham have signed Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan, with the option to make it a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old becomes the first signing of the summer and will challenge Hugo Lloris for the number one spot at the north London club.

Gollini was part of the youth system at Manchester United and also played 20 times for Aston Villa in 2016/17.

He has had an impressive four-and-a-half years at Atalanta, playing 108 times in all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League in recent seasons.

Spurs were on the lookout for reinforcements in the goalkeeping department, with Paulo Gazzaniga leaving the club at the end of last season and Joe Hart being told he is not part of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans.

Gollini will be seen as the heir to the number one shirt at Spurs, with Lloris out of contract next summer, if he impresses during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Italy international’s arrival is set to spark a busy few weeks of transfers as managing director of football Fabio Paratici continues to shape the squad.

Spurs have been heavily linked with Gollini’s Atalanta team-mate Cristian Romero, while Sevilla winger Bryan Gil is part of a proposed swap deal with Erik Lamela.

Defender Toby Alderweireld is set to head the list of departures, with a move to Qatar on the cards.