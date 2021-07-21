TotalEnergies Partners (TTE) Signs Agreement With Technip Energies to Advance Low-carbon Solutions For LNG And Offshore Facilities – InvestorsObserver

News Home

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 11:25 AM | Michael Hayne

What’s Going On With TotalEnergies?

TotalEnergies (TTE) announced today that the company is entering into a Technical Cooperation Agreement with Technip Energies to co- develop low-carbon solutions for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production and offshore facilities to accelerate the energy transition. Shares of the company were trading 2.69% higher to $42.37 a share on Wednesday.

What Does This Mean For TotalEnergies?

The agreement means both companies will explore new concepts and technologies to reduce carbon footprint. This includes LNG production, cryogeny, production and use of hydrogen for power generation, or processes for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) .

“For TotalEnergies as a global LNG player, this collaboration brings opportunities to further innovate and strengthen our expertise in reducing GHG emissions, improving energy efficiency for our LNG and offshore assets and developing innovative technologies such as hydrogen. It is in line with our company’s ambition to be Carbon Neutral by 2050. We are looking forward to cooperating with Technip Energies to find solutions helping to advance towards a low carbon future,” said Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies

The partnership was forged on the belief that industry cooperation is crucial to transitioning to cleaner energies.

TotalEnergies is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 1.5 million barrels of liquids and 7.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2020, reserves stood at 12.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 43% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with capacity of nearly 2.0 million barrels a day, primarily in Europe, distributes refined products in 65 countries, and manufactures commodity and specialty chemicals. It also holds a 19% interest in Russian oil company Novatek.