tory-mp-who-runs-eating-disorder-group-‘fat-shames’-labour-councillor-for-gorging-on-greggs

Mr Benton is MP for Blackpool South

A Conservative MP and co-chairman of Parliament’s cross-party group on eating disorders has been embroiled in a fat-shaming row after he accused a Labour councillor of gorging on Greggs pasties.

Scott Benton, MP for Blackpool South, had criticised on Twitter by Cllr David Colldash for accepting free tickets to football matches from gambling and casino firms.

“Scott Benton gets a free ticket to the Euros from a gambling company and suddenly Blackpool needs a new casino… priceless,” Mr Colldash wrote. “Greggs once gave me a free pasty so I’ve sold the town hall to the Great British Bake-off.”

Mr Benton replied: “More than one free pasty I suspect by the looks of it.”

Cllr Coldash seized upon Mr Benton’s comment, accusing him of “fat shaming”.

“When you get fat shamed by your local MP for highlighting his dodgy dealings,” he wrote.

Mr Benton is the co-chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on eating disorders. The group describes its aims as “improving access and treatment for people affected by eating disorders and measures that support prevention and early intervention”.

Tweet was ‘light hearted’

Mr Benton did not delete his tweet, but described it as “light hearted”.

“[Mr Colldash is] a Labour Party Councillor who frequently posts unwelcome and unpleasant comments on my social media pages,” he told LancsLive. “My response to him is light hearted and in the same vein as his original tweet.”

Wera Hobhouse, Liberal Democrat MP for Bath and the APPG’s co-chairman, said: “This is really unfortunate and Scott should apologise to those involved if he has caused offence with this comment.

“Scott Benton is a colleague on the Eating Disorder APPG, and is very supportive of raising awareness and campaigning for better services to diagnose and treat eating disorders.

“Being obese is a form of disordered eating and Scott should have been less careless with the language he has used.”