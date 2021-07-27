Tory Lanez Unveils His “We Outside EP” Capsule On His Birthday – HotNewHipHop

It’s been quite a weekend for Tory Lanez and now his birthday shenanigans have officially begun. The controversial Toronto artist has pushed forward past the naysayers and negativity to return with a new project, his We Outside EP. Lanez made the announcement just ahead of his birthday, July 27. “MY BIRTHDAY IS @ 12 AM …… IM DROPPING A 5 SONG CAPSULE TOMORROW CALLED #WeOutsideCapsule !!!!! HAPPY U DAY UMBRELLAS,” he tweeted.

This is the latest in a growing list of capsules released by Lanez in recent months, in addition to his “SKAT” collaboration with DaBaby—a track the pair of rappers performed at Rolling Loud Miami this past weekend. Lanez also sparked conversations among Hip Hop fans after his recent Funk Flex freestyle that prompted Rap veteran Cassidy to come forward with thievery accusations. However, Lanez responded by saying he was only paying homage to one of his favorite rappers.

This five-pack EP only hosts one feature from Florida icon Kodak Black, so stream We Outside and let us know what you think of Tory Lanez’s latest collection.

Tracklist

1. Dripping

2. We Outside

3. Pretty Face

4. Grah Tah Tah ft. Kodak Black

5. BDay