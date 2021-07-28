tori-spelling-on-how-13-year-old-daughter-overcame-bullying,-started-modeling

Tori Spelling is one proud mom.

On Saturday, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor shared a series of images from a photoshoot her 13-year-old daughter Stella did with a kids’ makeup brand. In the caption, she reflected on Stella’s resilience in the face of bullying.

“How Stella got her groove back…” Spelling began a lengthy Instagram post. “Stella is an amazing human. Heart of gold & always leads w/ kindness. She’s innovative & creative and full of fire. Which is why as a mom it was so painful to see a young woman’s fire dimmed bc of bullying.”

Spelling recalled how Stella began to struggle with health issues, including headaches, stomach pain, and panic attacks due to cruel classmates.

“Emotions can be pretty powerful & manifest into physical ailments,” Spelling explained.

But Stella’s confidence is “soaring” after her modeling gig for kids’ makeup brand Petite ’N Pretty.

“Your fire is back @stella_mcdermott08,” Spelling wrote. “You are a fierce female. So proud of U Buggy!

Spelling also shares Liam, 14, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8 and Beau, 4, with her husband, Dean McDermott.

Last year, McDermott revealed that Liam also endured horrific bullying incidents at school that took a toll on his physical health.

“They would hit him. He stuck it out for the longest time,” McDermott said on the “Daddy Issues” podcast. “Liam’s very stoic and he just kept it to himself.”

Child development expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa previously told TODAY Parents that bullying is a pervasive issue for children ages 10-16 and can have grave consequences.

“Most estimates say that more than a third of children are bullied to the point that they feel hopeless,” Gilboa said.

Gilboa encourages parents to pay attention to any behavior changes in their children and to ask questions if anything seems “off.”

“We need change at every level, from preschool to college, and in every environment — home, teams, school, playgrounds, youth groups, community centers — so that kids will learn that it’s safer to speak up than to keep silent,” she said. “Bullying will always occur; our job as adults is to minimize it and to keep paying attention to it, even when we’re not sure what we should be doing.”

