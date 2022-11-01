Topps Reveals 2022 MLB Postseason NFTs Prior to the World Series

As fans prepare for game one of the World Series between Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros, the candy and collectibles firm Topps released the company’s 2022 NOW MLB Postseason non-fungible token (NFT) collection. The MLB Postseason NFT collection is being released in three drops via the Topps NFT marketplace.

Topps Drops 2022 NOW MLB Postseason NFT Collection

Topps has introduced a number of NFT collections during the last two years and prior to the upcoming World Series, the company dropped the 2022 Topps NOW MLB Postseason collection. According to the collectibles company, the collection “curates the top 12 Topps NOW moments from each round of the MLB Postseason and will be released in three drops.” The first drop called the “Wild Card/Division Series Set” occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25th via the web portal toppsnfts.com.

On Nov. 1, Topps plans to drop the “Championship Series Set” and following that drop the company will release the “World Series Set” on Nov. 10. “The MLB Postseason is always an exciting time for baseball fans and we can’t wait to bring that thrill to digital collectors everywhere,” Tobin Lent, the vice president and global general manager of Topps Digital, explained. Lent further added:

Through each round of the playoffs, fans can look forward to collecting the unforgettable moments that make postseason baseball so special, with newspaper and broadcast-style imagery exclusive to this digital collection.

The Topps NOW MLB Postseason packs of NFTs are $35 per pack and come with five cards per pack. Topps notes that there are 2,750 packs available with 73.64% of the cards being “common.” 26.18% are “rare” NFT cards and 0.18% of the digital cards are “legendary” items. Topps says that each pack of NFT MLB Postseason cards is guaranteed to provide at least one rare card.

The latest Topps NOW MLB Postseason NFT collection comes at a time when NFT sales have dropped considerably during the last year. NFT floor values have also shed enormous value during the last 12 months. As far as the latest Topps NFT collection is concerned, the company says the “gold Legendary design will highlight three key milestone moments from the 2022 regular season.”

“[The gold Legendary design will offer] fans the rare opportunity to collect Aaron Judge’s 61st and 62nd home runs, as well as Albert Pujols’ 700th home run,” Topps explained on Friday. The NFT collection drop from Topps featuring MLB postseason athletes is taking place during the 118th World Series which begins on Oct. 28, between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros.

