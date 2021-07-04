Tope Alabi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fans of the popular online weekly praise programme, “Moment of Praise” are in for an exciting time this Sunday as gospel most-sought after singer, Evangelist Tope Alabi is set to headline the event that is currently gaining momentum among the Christian faithful.

As gathered, this week’s event with the theme ‘The Grave Cannot Praise Thee’ will also feature another popular gospel star, Pastor Chigozie Wisdom.

Since the Virtual praise platform was launched by its founder Oluranti Netufo, nothing can be more heartwarming for him as his efforts is being warmly embraced by gospel music lovers.

Speaking about the program earlier in the week , Nefuto said though it was created as an alternative to attending churches during the COVID-19 lockdown, it had gained huge acceptance.

He said: “ On Sunday, July 4, 2021, we shall be streaming live on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook between 6 pm to 9pm with the theme ‘The Grave Cannot Praise Thee’.

“No matter the situation in the country or around the world, we need to give the almighty God all the praises. This is the motive behind this programme”. He added.

According to him, a number of gospel artistes, including Laolu Gbenjo, Princess Ifemade, Evang. Lekan Remilekun Amos (Omo Dafidi), Yinka Alaseyori, Segun Daramola and Deborah Ajayi, had featured on the programme, where they lifted souls with their inspiring songs.

Ranti Netufo is a businessman and owner of Whitecloud Cultural Industry Nigeria Limited with interest in creative industry, Sports and farming.

