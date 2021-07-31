Tope Ajogbajesu: Sorrow, shocks, tears follow death news – P.M. News

Tope ‘Taye’ Ajogbajesu of the Ajogbajesu Twins gospel music group

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

An outpouring of grief followed the death Friday of Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Taiwo Ajogbajesu, one of the popular Ajogbajesu Twins gospel music group.

His twin and second member of the group, Jide took to social media to share the sad news of his demise on their official page on Facebook.

Though the last post on his Facebook page was on 27 July, the Gospel Act, according to a close associate, had been on the sick bed for some time before succumbing to the undisclosed ailment.

The Ajogbajesu Twins

The sad news has continued to stir melancholic reactions from fans of the singer as many mourned his demise along with his family and friends.

Many also expressed surprise that he could leave the world so soon, with audio and video tributes emerging to celebrate his life.

“Rest in Peace, Abarim Temitope Ajogbajesu”, wrote Praise Vision Radio as it also uploaded an audio-video to lament Tope’s death.

Omoiyin also released a video eulogising Temitope.

“I can’t hold the tears back. It wasn’t fair that your life had to end. I’ll always keep you in my heart. Rest in peace my friend”, wrote Eniola Yusuf.

Below are some of the other condolence messages by fans and friends:

Eniola Ifeoluwa Temicrown

“So painful to hear your exit yesterday Tope Ajogbajesu but,no one can question God…



Tope Ajogbajesu 😭😭😭😭 may the lord console all the entire families .rest in peace”

Grace Toyin

“so sad, rest in peace Tope Ajogbajesu, I don’t know that it was last day I will see you in Awoko wedding, o ga oooo”

Oluwaleye Taiwo

“This is so painful we are still together like 3 weeks ago in Akure”

Olaitan Samuel Raji

“Haàaaaa,?what a great loss? We loss another friend, sorry, may God give all our family Grace, and fortitude to bear irreplaceable loss . Rest on Taye Ajogbajesu ,D great aTope,till we shall meet in the Eternal life.”

Ayoade Taiwo Harmony

“Big uncle, God preserved you until yesterday and he alone knows the reason he called you back home, the bible made us understand that the righteous one will be taken away before the evil day. Rest on, greatest of all time. We love you 🖤”

Christy Falade

“May God grant him eternal rest in his bosom and forgive all his sins and be with all the loved ones that he left behind ijmn. Amen

Yeye Adebukola Ekiran Adewale

“With the look of his reduction in weight over some years now ,even his pictures, i sense he has a challenges with his health. This is painful.may his gentle soul rest in peace🙏”

Judith Aderinola

“It’s a rude shock



But God knows the best



Be strong



He’s in a far better place”

Tope and his twin brother Jide rose to prominence after signing to Gbenga Adewusi’s record label.

The pair were well-known for their gospel music in the tungba style, though they haven’t been seen or heard in the music world in a long time.