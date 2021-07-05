top-urges-governor-oyetola-to-pay-severance-allowance-of-former-chairmen,-councillors

The Osun Progressives (TOP), a Caucus of the APC has urged Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to intervene in seizure of the severance pay of some immediate past elected local government officials and direct unconditional payment.

Osun Progressives said that personal contacts with affected state officials will yield result but it looks like there is a deliberate desire to have the affected ex-LG operators punished, as government officials insist there are issues to be resolved.

TOP made the admonition in a statement signed by the Chairman Adelowo Adebiyi, on Monday and made available to Bioreports Correspondent in osogbo.

According to him, “As at now, the part payment of 25% severance of those who have close affinity with Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola but were said to be having personal issues to settle in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs are yet to be paid their dues.

“We draw Governor Oyetola’s attention, that of APC national leadership and all men of all of goodwill to the aberration in withholding and denying the dues of a man who has diligently worked for it.

“We note that it runs contrary to the rule of natural justice to so do and indeed the provisions of the laws governing the payment of severance package.

“We even found it irrational that issues like this which ought to be resolved internally within our party were brought to the public for washing like the other proverbial dirty linens which had been handled brazenly in the past by the leadership with intent to revenge perceived wrong done to them.

“If truly the affected ex-officials have issues to sort out with the ministry, one week should be enough to resolve if it is not a case of fraud or vendetta on the path of either actors.

“We remind the political office holders who have been playing and propagating mutual exclusion card against committed party members tagged non Ilerioluwa members of the party that most of the party members that are currently being persecuted were the one who worked tirelessly for the success of the party during the 2018 governorship election and 2019 general election.

“The mutual exclusion game which has been the lead policy of the present leadership is an ill wind which will blow nobody any good, we observe”, he stated.