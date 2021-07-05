Top twenty rated Ohio State football defensive recruits of all time – Buckeyes Wire

In case you haven’t heard, the Ohio State football program technically landed its highest-rated defensive prospect in the history of keeping track of these sorts of things. That’s right, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau picked the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC, and Washington on Sunday — and all of Buckeye Nation rejoiced.

It got us thinking though. Who are the other highly rated defensive prospects that he passed over on the way to becoming the best? So, we decided to check and share it all with you based on the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The tools haven’t been around that long, and that means we’re not going all the way back to the 70s and 80s — not even the 90s in fact.

Still, you’ll see that there are some pretty big names on the list, and the fact that Tamilauio is ranked ahead of them all should have everyone pretty excited.

So, here it is. The top twenty defensive commitments in the history of tracking and ranking prospects in Ohio State’s recruiting efforts. We count down from twenty to No. 1 Tuimoloau.