Top twenty rated Ohio State football defensive recruits of all time – Buckeyes Wire

In case you haven’t heard, the Ohio State football program technically landed its highest-rated defensive prospect in the history of keeping track of these sorts of things. That’s right, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau picked the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC, and Washington on Sunday — and all of Buckeye Nation rejoiced.
It got us thinking though. Who are the other highly rated defensive prospects that he passed over on the way to becoming the best? So, we decided to check and share it all with you based on the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The tools haven’t been around that long, and that means we’re not going all the way back to the 70s and 80s — not even the 90s in fact.
Still, you’ll see that there are some pretty big names on the list, and the fact that Tamilauio is ranked ahead of them all should have everyone pretty excited.
So, here it is. The top twenty defensive commitments in the history of tracking and ranking prospects in Ohio State’s recruiting efforts. We count down from twenty to No. 1 Tuimoloau.
20
Taron Vincent, Defensive Line
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9884 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2018 class
No. 1 rated defensive tackle, No. 20 overall prospect
19
C.J. Hicks, Linebacker
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9886 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2022 class
No. 2 rated linebacker, No. 17 overall prospect
18
Adolphus Washington, Defensive End
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9895 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2012 class
No. 2 weakside defensive end, No. 19 overall prospect
17
Raekwon McMillan, Linebacker
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9896 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2014 class
No. 1 rated inside linebacker, No. 22 overall prospect
16
Dorian Bell, Linebacker
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9899 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2009 class
No. 2 rated outside linebacker, No. 20 overall prospect
15
Curtis Grant, Linebacker
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9901 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2011 class
No. 1 rated inside linebacker, No. 23 overall prospect
14
Shaun Wade, Cornerback
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9904 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2017 class
No. 2 rated cornerback, No. 17 overall prospect
13
Jamario O’Neal, Cornerback
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9908 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2005 class
No. 3 rated cornerback, No. 23 overall prospect
12
Donte Whitner, Cornerback
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9912 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2003 class
No. 3 rated cornerback, No. 22 overall prospect
11
Marco Cooper, Linebacker
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9918 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2000 class
No. 1 rated outside linebacker, No. 16 overall prospect
10
Jaheim Singletary, Cornerback
Everything Speaks for it self 🏆 pic.twitter.com/79o0ar7PQc
— Jaheim Singletary (@Jaheim2_) June 10, 2021
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9918 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2022 class
No. 5 rated cornerback, No. 12 overall prospect
9
Mike D’Andrea, Linebacker
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9926 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2002 class
No. 1 rated inside linebacker, No. 16 overall prospect
8
Zach Harrison, Defensive End
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9933 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2019 class
No. 2 rated strongside defensive end, No. 12 overall prospect
7
Baron Browning, Linebacker
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9940 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2017 class
No. 1 rated outside linebacker, No. 11 overall prospect
6
Jeff Okudah, Cornerback
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9955 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2017 class
No. 1 rated cornerback, No. 8 overall prospect
5
Chase Young, Defensive End
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9957 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2017 class
No. 2 rated weakside defensive end, No. 7 overall prospect
4
Nick Bosa, Defensive End
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9965 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2016 class
No. 1 rated strongside defensive end, No. 8 overall prospect
3
Noah Spence, Defensive End
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9975 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2012 class
No. 1 rated weakside defensive end, No. 5 overall prospect
2
Jack Sawyer, Defensive End
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9982 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2021 class
No. 3 rated defensive lineman, No. 4 overall prospect
1
J.T. Tuimoloau, Defensive End
BREAKING: Five-Star DL J.T. Tuimoloau has Committed to Ohio State, he tells @On3Recruits and live on @cbssportshq
The #1 Player in the class of 2021 chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, Washington, and USC.
Tuimoloau will play basketball for the Buckeyes as well. pic.twitter.com/dKTtekfGnF
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2021
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9990 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2021 class
No. 2 rated defensive lineman, No. 4 overall prospect
