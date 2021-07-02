top-stories-this-am:-gaetz-wants-britney-spears-before-congress;-caitlyn-jenner-wants-to-send-ca-homeless-to-‘big-open-field’;-facebook’s-plan-for-extremists

Reuters Videos

‘Concerns’ over condo’s stability halted rescue – fire chief

Authorities in Florida suspended the search-and-rescue operation for those killed and missing after last week’s condominium collapse due to concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.Workers were instructed to stop just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, when movement in the debris raised concerns that the part of the building still standing could collapse, officials said.”The search-and-rescue operation will continue as soon as it is safe to do so,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news briefing. Officials said they were unsure when workers would be able to resume.Authorities said they have not given up on locating survivors. But nobody has been pulled alive from the wreckage since the early hours of the disaster in the oceanfront town of Surfside, adjacent to Miami Beach.Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said rescuers did hear signs of life during their initial efforts last week. “They were searching for a female voice, is what we heard for several hours,” he said. “Eventually, we didn’t hear her voice anymore.”