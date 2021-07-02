top-stories-this-am:-gaetz-wants-britney-spears-before-congress;-caitlyn-jenner-wants-to-send-ca-homeless-to-‘big-open-field’;-facebook’s-plan-for-extremists

-
Reuters Videos
‘Concerns’ over condo’s stability halted rescue – fire chief
Authorities in Florida suspended the search-and-rescue operation for those killed and missing after last week’s condominium collapse due to concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.Workers were instructed to stop just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, when movement in the debris raised concerns that the part of the building still standing could collapse, officials said.”The search-and-rescue operation will continue as soon as it is safe to do so,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news briefing. Officials said they were unsure when workers would be able to resume.Authorities said they have not given up on locating survivors. But nobody has been pulled alive from the wreckage since the early hours of the disaster in the oceanfront town of Surfside, adjacent to Miami Beach.Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said rescuers did hear signs of life during their initial efforts last week. “They were searching for a female voice, is what we heard for several hours,” he said. “Eventually, we didn’t hear her voice anymore.”
Reuters Videos
Financial firm wants out of Britney Spears case
A wealth management firm said Thursday it wants out of Britney Spear’s conservatorship case.Bessemer Trust asked an L.A. court to withdraw as co-conservator of Spears’ estate, alongside her father, Jamie Spears.It follows her testimony last week in court where Spears called the legal arrangement put in place since 2008 “abusive”.She also told the court said she had been forced to take the drug lithium against her will and had been prevented from marrying and removing a contraceptive device so she could try to have a baby.The financial firm said it had not taken any steps regarding Spears’ assets of around $60 million dollars, or received any fees, because it was awaiting additional court documents that authorized it to act.The conservatorship has drawn vocal opposition from fans with the hashtag #FreeBritney starting a movement on social media.Jamie Spears was appointed as a conservator of his daughter’s affairs in 2008 after she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment.
Reuters Videos
Conservationists work to save Dead Sea Toothcarp
The Dead Sea Toothcarp is on the brink of extinctionbut Jordanian conservationists have set a five-year timelineto save the threatened fish, native to the Dead Sea regionLocation: Karak, Jordan(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) MANAGER OF FIFA NATURE RESERVE, IBRAHIM MAHASNEH, SAYING:”It reached this point of being endangered because of a lot of threats, meaning negative practices from some organizations and people who led it to becoming endangered. For example, the presence of other (predatory) fish like Tilapia fish which was released in an unscientific way within the basins where this fish used to live, this was one of the main reasons that endangered it. In addition to the mismanagement of the valleys by some organizations that are responsible for it. Quarrying takes place, water is exploited in an incorrect manner and agricultural sewage is released into the valley.”The five-year plan includes preparing alternative habitatsand allowing it to reproduce before releasing it into its natural habitat
Seventeen
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Released the *Hottest* Lingerie for Pride
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty has released their first-ever Pride collection and, as with all thing Riri does, it goes above and beyond. In addition, SXF is making a donation of $250,000 from the sales of the capsule collection. The donation will be split between The Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., GLAAD, Trans Latin@ Coalition & Trans Wellness Center.
Reuters
Britney Spears’ father asks for probe of her abuse claims
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, has asked for an investigation of the pop superstar’s claims that she had been mistreated under a legal conservatorship by being denied the ability to make her own medical decisions. In a court filing late on Tuesday, attorneys for Jamie Spears said he was “greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and suffering” and “believes there must be an investigation into those claims.”
SheKnows
Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior
In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her […]