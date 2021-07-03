Top Stories: iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Public Betas, iPhone 13 and MacBook Pro Rumors, and More – MacRumors

Happy public beta week! This week saw the release of a complete set of public betas for Apple’s major upcoming operating system updates, giving everyone the chance to check out all of the new features and changes.

We also saw a slew of rumors on everything from the iPhone 13 and the MacBook Pro to AirPods and the Apple Watch Series 7, so check out all of these stories and more!

iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Public Betas Now Available

Apple has released public beta versions of iOS and iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, giving all users the option to test out Apple’s upcoming operating system updates.



Apple had said at WWDC that the public betas would launch in July, but all of them except macOS Monterey arrived just a bit early on June 30. A word of warning though: Don’t install these betas on a primary device, or at least make sure to have a backup, as there can be significant bugs and usability issues.



Latest iPhone 13 Dummies Again Show New Diagonal Dual-Lens Camera Arrangement Coming to Standard Model

It’s a rite of passage as we get closer to the introduction of new iPhone models: We’ve moved beyond the leaks and design drawings to full-fledged dummy units that show off what we expect to see from the iPhone 13.



Apple is currently preparing to ramp up production of the upcoming iPhone models, lining up suppliers to start delivering components in mass quantities.



DigiTimes: Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

Many Apple fans were disappointed at the lack of an announcement about redesigned MacBook Pro models at WWDC last month, but we won’t have too much longer to wait if a new report is accurate.



Taiwanese site DigiTimes says the new models will be announced in September, although October might be more likely as Apple prefers to separate its iPhone and Mac announcements and the new iPhones are expected to return to their normal September launch timing.



Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch Next Year, AirPods Shipments to Exceed 100 Million

We’ve been hearing rumors about updated AirPods models for some time, and the most recent claims are continuing to hint at timing for these releases.



Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says second-generation AirPods Pro are expected to launch next year, with previous reports suggesting they will arrive in the first half of the year. Another recent rumor says unspecified AirPods should launch later this year, which lines up with what we’ve been hearing for the third generation of the regular AirPods.



Apple Shares List of Products to Keep Safe Distance Away From Pacemakers

Since the launch of MagSafe alongside the iPhone 12 last year, some health experts have been warning about the potential risks of bringing products containing magnets close to pacemakers and other medical devices.



In response, Apple has updated a support document with a long list of Apple products that should be kept away from medical devices to avoid potential interference.



Redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 Could Prioritize Longer Battery Life Over Additional Sensors

The Apple Watch Series 7 coming later this year is expected to feature a redesign with flat edges and display improvements, but one thing that’s been up in the air is whether we’ll see any new health-related sensors.



Apple has been working on sensors for metrics like blood glucose, but a new report says the Series 7 will prioritize battery life improvements rather than trying to pack more sensors into the watch.



