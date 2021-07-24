Top Stories: Hands-On With MagSafe Battery Pack, iPhone 13 Always-On Display? – MacRumors

Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack is now available, and we went hands-on this week for some early impressions of the new accessory to get more battery life out of Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup.

This week also saw a number of rumors about the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models, the iPhone 13 lineup, the next-generation iPad mini, a new iPhone SE, and the third-generation AirPods. Read on below and check out our video above for details of these stories and more!

Hands-On With Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple recently released a new MagSafe Battery Pack that magnetically attaches to the back of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing additional hours of battery life on the go. In one of our latest YouTube videos, we went hands on with the MagSafe Battery Pack to see if it’s worth its $99 price tag.



The MagSafe Battery Pack can be ordered from Apple’s online store and is currently estimated for late July delivery, and it is also available for same-day Apple Store pickup at select locations.



Redesigned MacBook Pros Expected to Launch Between September and November

We’ve been hearing for a while now that Apple is working on redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a faster version of the M1 chip, and this week it was reported that the notebooks will be released at some point between September and November.



Apple apparently planned to launch the new MacBook Pro models earlier this year, but continued complications with mini-LED display production delayed their launch.



iPhone 13 May Feature Apple Watch-Like Always-On Display

In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman claimed that iPhone 13 models will potentially have an Apple Watch-like always-on display mode where the clock and other status indicators are persistently visible.



An always-on display would be the result of iPhone 13 models adopting low-power LTPO display technology, and a higher 120Hz refresh rate is also expected on the Pro models.



iPad Mini 6 Rumored to Feature A15 Chip, Smart Connector, and More

More details emerged about what we can expect from the next iPad mini this week, including that it will apparently be powered by the same A15 chip as expected for the iPhone 13. The device may also gain a Smart Connector for connecting compatible keyboards.



While one recent rumor claimed that the next iPad mini will be equipped with a mini-LED display like on the iPad Pro for higher brightness and improved contrast, display analyst Ross Young says this will not be the case.



2022 iPhone SE Said to Feature A15 Chip, 5G, and 4.7-Inch Display

Rumors are ramping up about the next iPhone SE, which is rumored to look similar to the current model but feature some notable improvements, including a faster A15 chip and 5G support. The device is expected to launch during the first half of 2022.



The iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone that Apple sells, starting at $399 with 64GB of storage.



AirPods 3 Mass Production Said to Kick Off in August

If the latest supply chain indications are accurate, new AirPods could finally be on the horizon, with mass production of the wireless earphones reportedly set to begin in August and a launch potentially coming alongside the iPhone 13 lineup in September.



The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ are rumored to adopt a similar design to the current AirPods Pro, with shorter stems and silicone ear tips. However, they would likely lack some of the more advanced AirPods Pro features.



