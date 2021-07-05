Top stories from last week: MWC 2021, Vivo X60t Pro+, Snapdragon 888 Plus, One UI Watch, and more – gizmochina

Last week was filled with several important announcements. Not only was it MWC week, but there were also product launches from brands that didn’t attend the tech show. Here is a roundup of the top stories from last week:

Vivo X60t Pro+

Vivo X60t Pro+is the X60 Pro with a new selfie camera

Vivo expanded its X60 series with a new model last week. The new Vivo X60t Pro+ differs from the Vivo X60 Pro+ only in the camera department – specifically the front-facing camera.

Snapdragon 888 Plus – new chip for new flagships

Qualcomm announced a new flagship processor last week. The new Snapdragon 888 Plus will power the next batch of flagships launching in the second half of the year. Among the phones launching with the new chipset is the Honor Magic3.

One UI Watch is coming

Samsung unveiled One UI Watch, a new interface for its future smartwatches. The new skin will run atop the new OS borne from the merger of Wear OS and Tizen. Samsung also revealed its software plans for its older Tizen-powered smartwatches.

Nothing is coming this month

Carl Pei’s startup, Nothing, has announced that its first product will launch this month. The product will be a pair of TWS earbuds with a unique design.

ZTE announces a 5G Smart T-shirt

One of the interesting products announced at MWC last week is the YouCare Wearable 5G Smart T-Shirt. A wearable that tracks your vitals and transmits the data via ZTE’s 5G infrastructure.

OxygenOS gets integrated with ColorOS

Following OnePlus’s merger with OPPO, the manufacturer has also revealed that there will be changes to its software and update policy. The manufacturer disclosed that OxygenOS will be integrated with ColorOS under the hood and flagships will now get longer support.

Realme picks up a UNISOC chip for its new phone

Chinese chipmaker, UNISOC, supplies chipsets to a number of phone manufacturers. However, last week was the first time its chip appeared on a Realme phone. The Realme C21Y announced in Malaysia is powered by the 12nm UNISOC T610 chipset, a mid-range processor with a 4G modem.

Honor has a new mid-range phone

Honor announced a new mid-range 5G smartphone in China. The Honor X20 SE is a Dimensity 700-powered device with a 64MP triple rear camera setup. It is scheduled to go on sale later this week.

Windows 11 ported to Mi 8 and OnePlus 6T

A preview of Windows 11 was released last week and some folks have wasted no time porting it to other devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 8 and the OnePlus 6T.

Galaxy S21 FE to come in fewer colors

The Galaxy S21 FE will be launching in fewer colors than its predecessor as seen in a leaked poster. This is not as sad as the news that revealed the phone may get a limited launch.

A 108MP camera on a OnePlus phone

OnePlus may join the list of manufacturers that have launched phones with a 108MP camera. A leak has revealed that the OnePlus 9T will be the first OnePlus phone with a 108MP camera. It will also have the Hasselblad branding and arrive this quarter.

Vivo NEX Fold is coming this year

Vivo will be entering the foldable smartphone market this year with its own device which will launch as the NEX Fold. Details are still limited but it is interesting to know that there is one more foldable device to look forward to this year.

