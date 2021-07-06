top-premier-league-club-completes-signing-of-barcelona-superstar

Junior Firpo is ready for a new adventure after joining Leeds United from Barcelona on a four-year deal

The Premier League outfit paid €15m to secure the defender’s signature from the Catalan club this summer

Firpo won just one title in his two-year reign at Camp Nou having joined them from Real Betis in the summer of 2019

Barcelona defender Junior Firpo has joined Premier League club Leeds United on a four-year deal valued at around €15 million this summer.

The Catalan club confirmed the 24-year-old’s departure from Camp Nou after reaching an agreement with The Whites according to the information on Barca’s official website and Tribal Football.

Firpo scored twice and assisted three other goals in his 41 appearances for the La Liga giants during his two-year stay with them. He also won the Copa Del Rey title last season.

Junior Firpo in action for FC Barcelona during their La Liga meeting with Eibar at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua on May 22.

Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

According to transfermarkt, a football stats website, Barca lost about €3 million in the sale of the player but they might be recouping their loss in another way.

Barca’s statement on the transfer of Junior Firpo

“Barcelona and Leeds United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Junior Firpo for 15 million euros. Barça will retain 20% of any future sale of the player.

“The Club would like to publicly thank Junior Firpo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.

