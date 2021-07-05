‘Top notch’: Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this workout bench — and it’s on sale for $130

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The past year has caused many of us to rethink how we fit in our workouts. While some people have felt comfortable heading back into public spaces to break a sweat, others have opted to create a home gym of their own.

Aside from the basics of weights, resistances bands, exercise ball and workout bench, some people are taking their home gyms to the next level by investing in expensive exercise bikes and treadmills. However, one piece of workout equipment on the rise is the Magic Fit 7 Levels Foldable Weight Bench available on Amazon.

The adjustable workout bench, which currently retails for $180, is on sale for $130 right now.

What is it?

The Magic Fit Weight Bench supports up to 550 pounds and features 21 different adjustment levels for you to tackle all of your workout needs.

Workout benches offer you a stable, supportive base for tackling upper and lower body exercises like. bench presses, tricep dips, decline push-ups, ab workouts and leg extensions.

Aside from being a versatile piece for your home gym, the Magic Fit 7 can easily be folded and stored out of sight when not in use, making it ideal for small spaces.

What people are saying

There are an endless supply of Magic Fit 7 reviews to check out if you’re in the market for a durable and comfortable workout bench. The multi-purpose piece of gym equipment has earned more than 2,400 customer reviews and earned a solid 4.5-star customer rating from fitness enthusiasts who have put the Magic Fit 7 to the test.

Magic Fit 7 Workout Bench – Image via Amazon (customer supplied)

“Gyms have been closed for a long time now during this time and I needed to start working out at home to not lose my gains,” one shopper wrote. “A bench is one of the most important parts of the gym so I needed to get one for my home gym as well. This bench is great for my use, it’s sturdy and it’s all metal construction. There are seven back positions and three seat positions, together it’s able to go from inclined to flat to declined. The back and seat pads are comfortable while still providing support. Two things I really liked about this bench is first the sit-up bar, and the ability to fold into a really small footprint so you can store it easily. All in all, a really affordable and sturdy bench for home gyms!”

Although the feedback on the Magic Fit 7 bench is mostly positive, some shoppers have noted that this bench might not be ideal for anyone lifting an exorbitant amount of weight (think olympic level power lifting). However, for the price, the bench is suitable for beginners or users who just need the basics to break a sweat.

The Magic Fit 7 bench folds for easy storage – Image via Amazon (customer supplied)

“This bench is pretty top notch. You’re going to be able to fit with this thing, granted if you have a couple varied dumbbells around the house,” another wrote. “This thing really folds away well and I can hide it in the closet when I need to. It’s a little unwieldy but once you get the hang of it, it really becomes second nature to putting this unit away. The quality of the material feels pretty solid. The metal frame is good, can’t see any problems there. The foam covers are good and seems wear resistant. There’s a handle to grab from when you want to move it around in it’s folded position. I’m sure this is going to be good enough for 95 per cent of people out there, including myself. You really aren’t going to set records with this bench, but you will be able to maintain a healthy body. If you were really serious about setting records, you wouldn’t be looking at this price range. However, for the price and its features, this is a great bench to have.”

Verdict

If you’re looking to build your home gym for less, the Magic Fit 7 workout bench might be for you. It’s a top-rated product for the price and can easily be folded and stored to accommodate small spaces, balconies, spare bedrooms or basements. However, if you’ll be lifting a lot of weight, you may want to look for something more substantial.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

