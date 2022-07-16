Home NEWS Top NDDC official kidnapped by gunmen in Imo
Top NDDC official kidnapped by gunmen in Imo

A senior official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Engr Kingsley Okorafor has been kidnapped close to his residence in Umuadara Umulogho autonomous community in Imo State.

bioreports gathered that the dare-devil armed men abducted him at the early hours of Saturday morning, about three kilometers away from a military checkpoint in the area.

The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Patrick Uwalaka has already confirmed the latest development.

A source close to the family told bioreports that the NDDC official attended a vigil of late Eze Innocent Anyawu, the Traditional Ruler of Ndihu autonomous community in Obowo LGA, whose burial is slated for today, Saturday July 16.

He said the victim was trailed after he left the vigil to his community, while his car was left behind.

The suspected kidnappers have not yet reached the family members for any ransom as of the time of filling this report.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Mike Abattam for reaction on telephone failed.

