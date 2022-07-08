Home NEWS Top ISWAP commanders neutralized as troops kill scores of terrorists in Borno
NEWSNews Africa

Top ISWAP commanders neutralized as troops kill scores of terrorists in Borno

by News
2 views
top-iswap-commanders-neutralized-as-troops-kill-scores-of-terrorists-in-borno

The Headquarters of the Nigerian Army said troops under Operation Desert Sanity, on Thursday, neutralized scores of ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists, including top commanders during an aggressive clearance operation.

The Army on its various official social media platforms posted that the terrorists met their waterloo around Dikwa-Gamboru highway in Borno State.

It added that several weapons and ammunition belonging to the terrorists were captured by the troop.

The Nigerian Army headquarters, posted that, “Operation Desert Sanity records another success today 7 July, 2022 as Troops Neutralized several ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists, including top commanders during an aggressive clearance operation around Dikwa-Gamboru highway in Borno State.

“Several weapons and ammunition were captured”.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Adamawa communal clash: Fintiri reviews curfew in Guyuk,...

Names of 69 Boko Haram members who escaped...

Eid-el-Kabir: Let’s sacrifice to make Kaduna, Nigeria peaceful...

Niger CAN insists on voting massively against same...

Police personnel sensitised on handling human rights, gender...

2023: Complete Ayakoromor bridge, others, IYC urges Okowa

Eid-el-Kabir: NCDC issues fresh public health advisory over...

Governor Ortom calls for religious tolerance says Nigeria...

Kuje jailbreak: Buhari govt declares 33 Boko Haram...

2023 Presidency: Things to know about Peter Obi’s...

Leave a Reply