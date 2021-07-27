top-female-gymnasts-eliminated-at-tokyo-games-by-a-technicality

-
Reuters
Olympics-Gymnastics-Top women eliminated in Tokyo by a technicality
(Reuters) -Sixteen-year-old Viktoria Listunova won the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around title at both the European and Russian Championships earlier this year. However, despite placing sixth overall in the qualifying round on Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee athlete will not get the chance to try for another all-around crown at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There is a long list of athletes who over the years have been left out of Olympic finals because of the two-per-country rule, first introduced at the 1976 Montreal Games for apparatus finals.
Scary Mommy
Britney Shares Who She Wants To Replace Her Father In Conservatorship
Britney Spears’ new lawyer filed court documents revealing who the singer wants to replace her father, Jamie, as her conservator Ahead of her next scheduled hearing in September, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is reportedly making big moves to replace her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator. Though Britney has repeatedly expressed she wants []
Yahoo Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreate old magic during her 52nd birthday getaway
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship officially official over the weekend as they celebrated her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez. Not only did they go “Instagram official” with a very steamy kiss pic, but they also gave a wink-wink back to their beginnings by humorously recreating their much analyzed derrière caress from his cameo in her 2002 “Jenny From the Block” video.
SheKnows
What Does Your Poop Tell You About Your Body & Your Health?
Bowel health doesn’t need to be a stigmatized mystery shrouded in uncomfortable laughter. Our bowels have their own way of communicating with us and they can tell you whether everything is A-OK or not-so-great with the rest of our bodies. Whether it’s something up with your diet, your latest workout or your mental health, your […]
Associated Press
Biles tries to lead Team USA to third consecutive gold medal
The greatest gymnast of all time must rally Team USA for the Americans to win their third consecutive gold medal. Simone Biles and her squad trail the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee heading into Tuesday’s women’s gymnastics team final. Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel return to the pool and the U.S. women’s soccer team plays its final match in group stage play in Day 4 of coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.