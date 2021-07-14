top-european-coach-brands-nigerian-star-world’s-best-player-after-scoring-3-goals-in-three-straight-games

Victor Moses has earned the praises of Spartak Moscow boss Rui Vitoria after his superb performances so far

The Nigerian star joined the Russian Premier League side on a two-year deal from Chelsea a few weeks back

The 2013 AFCON winner has now bagged three goals in three consecutive games for The People’s Team

Spartak Moscow boss Rui Vitoria has heaped praises on Nigerian football star Victor Moses following impressive preseason displays.

The former Chelsea winger has scored three goals in three games for The People’s Team so far this summer – a few days after joining them on a permanent deal.

He was on target in their 4-0 win against FC Sochi on Sunday having previously found the back of the net during the 4-2 victory over Sibenik and 2-2 draw by NK Bravo.

Nigerian star Victor Moses in action for Russian side Spartak Moscow last campaign.

Photo by Mike Kireev/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

This however signals what the club should expect from the experienced player who won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title with the Super Eagles in 2013. Vitoria was quoted by Complete Sport while talking to the club’s official website.

What Rui Vitoria said about Victor Moses

“Another goal for the best player in world football. What a pre-season Victor Moses is having. The match turned out to be successful for us. Before the game, I asked the team to act in an organised and compact defense.

“I was glad that they succeeded, thanks to which the opponent did not have a lot of chances. Ahead, we also showed ourselves well, we stretched the opponent and coolly deployed attacks. Especially in the first half when they could have gone beyond two goals.

“In the second half, we continued what we had begun, we ran away great in counterattacks. I am grateful to the guys for such a match.”

Victor Moses on fire for Spartak Moscow

. earlier reported that Nigerian star Victor Moses is already enjoying life in Russia after netting his third goal in three appearances for Spartak Moscow during their preseason preparation.

The 30-year-old winger recently joined Narodnaya Komanda on a two-year deal from Chelsea this summer after ending his nine-year reign with the Blues.

Moses scored his side’s last goal in the 86th minute of their 4-0 triumph over Sochi as they continued to fine-tune their squad for competition next campaign.

