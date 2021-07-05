top-european-club-in-advanced-stage-to-sign-nigerian-star-who-won-europa-league-last-season

Victor Osimhen’s former club Lille are on the verge of landing Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze this summer

Sources close to the player claims the Ligue 1 club is in an advanced stage of negotiations with Villarreal

Chukwueze was part of the Yellow Submarines that lifted the Europa League title last campaign after beating Man United in the final

Nigerian football star Samuel Chukwueze could part ways with Spanish League giants Villarreal this summer despite having a deal with them until 2023.

The 22-year-old Super Eagles winger is reportedly wanted by Ligue 1 champions Lille after helping the Yellow Submarines win Europa League last campaign.

Although he was not dressed for the final against Manchester United due to injury, his contribution all through the competition played a key role in their becoming the champions.

Pulse reports that Chukwueze’s sources from former club Diamond Football Academy confirmed the development adding that the Abia-based side has already held talks with both European teams.

Diamond FC added that the negotiations have reached an advanced stage but the value of the deal remains unknown but the academy will earn a percentage from the winger’s transfer move.

Since he made his senior for the La Liga club, he has gone ahead to score 17 goals and 17 assists in 119 appearances across competitions for them, while he crowned his efforts with the Europa League last season.

The Super Eagles forward has also been linked with a move to several top European clubs after impressive performances for Unai Emery’s men.

