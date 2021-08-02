top-democrat-and-european-counterparts-slam-us-germany-deal-on-nord-stream-2

(CNN) The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and his counterparts from eight European countries slammed an agreement by Washington and Berlin that will allow the completion of Nord Stream 2, the controversial natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

The joint statement from SFRC Chairman Robert Menendez and the chairs of the Foreign Affairs Committees in Estonia, Czech Republic, Ireland, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Lithuania offers an extensive rebuke of the deal announced by the Biden administration in late July, wherein Germany agreed to take a series of measures meant to mitigate the risks to European energy security, to Ukraine, and to European Union and NATO countries close to Russian borders. In the past, Russia has cut off energy supplies to other countries, including Ukraine.

The joint statement said that the completion of Nord Stream 2 “will strengthen the impact of Russian gas in the European energy mix, endanger the national security of EU member states and the United States, and threaten the already precarious security and sovereignty of Ukraine,” saying it “will give Russia yet another tool to pressure and blackmail Ukraine.”

“We need to make a collective commitment to increase support to the security and defence capabilities of Ukraine in order to prevent a deepening of the current security crisis, exacerbated by the threats created by Nord Stream 2.”

The chairpersons “insist that any further agreements on Nord Stream 2 necessitate consultations across the transatlantic family. Moreover, such diplomacy should happen with the fundamental principle in mind – countering malign Russian aggression is in all of NATO’s, all EU members, and our partners in Central and Eastern Europe vital national security interests.”