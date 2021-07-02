Top Asian News 5:37 a.m. GMT

-
-
Storyful
200-Foot Section of Cliff Collapses Into Lake Superior
A group of friends visiting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula witnessed a 200-foot chunk of a sandstone cliff suddenly break off and collapse into the waters of Lake Superior.Jahn Martin, who recorded this video, told Storyful that he was relaxing on a pontoon boat with three buddies after mountain biking around the area.One of his friends spotted some debris falling from the cliff and suggested that his friend Brad Gustafson drive the boat closer to check it out. After driving the boat toward the cliff, Gustafson turned the motor off so they could hear the “cracking and popping” noises coming from the cliff face.Within about 60 seconds, the group witnessed a massive section of the cliff face plummet into the water, about 100 yards away from their boat, according to Martin.In the video, Martin and his friends are overheard yelling, “Back it up, Brad!” as Gustafson struggled to move the pontoon away from the shoreline.“The sight, the sound, and the massive swell wave it created was dramatic!” Martin said.No one was hurt, Gustafson said.A similar occurrence was captured in 2019, when a portion of the cliff collapsed feet away from a group of kayakers along the shoreline, according to local media. Credit: Wildwood Agency via Storyful
-
Axios
Death toll in Surfside condo collapse rises to 18
The bodies of two additional victims have been recovered from the rubble of the Surfside building collapse, bringing the death toll to 18, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday. 145 people remain unaccounted for.The latest: At an afternoon briefing, Cava said two of the 18 fatalities were children, ages 4 and 10.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.”The loss of our children is too great to bear,” Cava said. At a morning briefing, Miami-Dade as
-
Reuters Videos
Rescuers recovered ‘four additional victims’ -Miami-Dade mayor
Another four bodies were found overnight in the shattered ruins of a collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, the mayor of Miami-Dade County said on Wednesday, bringing the confirmed death toll to 16 nearly a week after the building fell.Nobody has been pulled alive from the mounds of pulverized concrete, splintered lumber and twisted metal since the early hours of the disaster. County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference there were 147 people still unaccounted for.Officials have said they still harbor hope of finding survivors.”This is going to go until we pull everybody out of there,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said at the news conference in response to questions about when the rescue mission might switch to a recovery operation. “We’re not leaving anyone behind.”Two teams of dogs are helping to scour the pile: one trained to sniff out survivors, the other trained to detect bodies.
-
Associated Press
Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help
Many of the dead were found alone, in homes without air conditioning or fans. The body of an immigrant farm laborer was found in an Oregon nursery. As forecasters warned of a record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada last weekend, officials set up cooling centers, distributed water to the homeless and took other steps.
-
Idaho Statesman
Two children among those found in Surfside condo rubble as death toll rises to 18
Two young sisters, 10-year-old Lucia and 4-year-old Emma Guara, were among the latest victims identified by Miami-Dade police after being found in the rubble of Champlain Towers South on Wednesday evening. They are so far the youngest victims identified since the building partially collapsed suddenly a week ago.