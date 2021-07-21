top-3-worst-possible-trade-destinations-for-sixers-star-ben-simmons

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to move on in this 2021 offseason, there are some issues that they have to address. This is what happens when a team enters the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the East and they fall again in Round 2 to the No. 5 seed Atlanta Hawks.

One of the bigger issues is what to do with young star Ben Simmons. The 25-year old is a 3-time All-Star and a guy who makes an impact on either end of the floor whether it’s setting up his teammates on offense or it’s shutting down an opponent on the other end of the floor.

However, there still seems to be a mental block on the offensive end in terms of knocking down free throws as well as his refusal to shoot any jumpers. It can hold Philadelphia back at times and it is a reason why the Sixers are beginning to take trade calls on the young star.

With that being said, there are some pretty bad potential trade destinations that have been suggested or rumored since the Game 7 loss on June 20. Here are three of the worst:

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have been floated around as a potential suitor, but they make little sense to trade for Simmons because they really have a somewhat similar player in All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis. Obviously, Simmons is the better player, but Sabonis does similar things for Indiana as he has similar size, stays closer to the basket, initiates their offense often, and he is really their offensive hub while also not being much of a shooter–although he will at least attempt some long-range shots. It doesn’t make much sense for Simmons to be with the Pacers.

Charlotte Hornets

This was a trade destination suggested by ESPN earlier in the offseason, but Charlotte does not make much sense for the 3-time All-Star. The Hornets are led by a young star in LaMelo Ball who figures to be the guy Charlotte will continue to build around and a potential Ball-Simmons fit does not figure to work all that well. Ball runs Charlotte’s offense and he is not much of a shooter and obviously, neither is Simmons.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is an avid fan of Simmons and he could probably figure out a way to help him take the next step, but his fit on this roster is just awkward on paper. The Spurs do not have many shooters on this roster and that is what Simmons needs to succeed out on the offensive end. That is where he is able to make an impact in terms of getting into the paint and making plays for others out on the floor. This was another one suggested by ESPN.

