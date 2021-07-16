top-100-2023-rhp-grayson-smith-teams-up-with-florida

Kevin O’Sullivan and the Gators landed one of the top 2023 prospects in the country. Right-handed pitcher Grayson Smith announced his commitment to the University of Florida last week. Smith is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound pitcher out of the McCallie School.

On Perfect Game, Grayson Smith is the 97th-ranked prospect and 22nd-ranked right-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the 14th-ranked prospect and sixth-ranked right-handed pitcher in the state of Georgia.

During his recruitment, Smith received offers and interest from some of the top college baseball programs in the country.

“I was in contact with UNC, Duke, Pitt, Tulane, Miami and Clemson,” Smith told Gators Territory. “All of them would have been a great opportunity, but Florida felt like the right place for me.”

When Florida first started recruiting the Peach State right-hander, it was Florida’s recruiting coordinator that reach out.

“Coach [Chuck] Jeroloman made it clear that they wanted me there,” said Smith. “He also made sure not to apply pressure into the decision and to make sure it’s what I want since it’s a big decision.”

Smith didn’t need much time to announce his commitment to the Gators as he was offered on July 2 and committed a week later.

“Florida was really the top school for me,” Smith told GT. “The other schools were appealing, but Florida was always my No. 1 school.”

The University of Florida is usually one of the top baseball programs in the country but isn’t the only reason Smith liked Florida so much.

“Academically, it’s one of the highest-rated universities in the nation and Florida gets to Omaha regularly,” Smith said. “The Swamp is intense and it pushes people to be at their best and that’s what I want for myself.”

With Smith committed to Florida, he’s officially done with the recruiting process and is focused on perfecting his craft.

“I’m excited to work on my craft and help my high school and showcase teams win some games,” said Smith. “I’m also excited to get myself ready for help win some games for the Florida Gators.”

On Perfect Game, Smith is the third highest-ranked commit in Florida’s 2023 recruiting class, which only has nine commits.

On the mound, Smith possesses a four-pitch mix with a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup. His fastball sits 88-90 mph and topped out at 91 mph in his outing. Smith also has a mid-70s curveball, low-80s slider, and changeup.