Top 10 trending phones of week 30 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Huawei announced its new flagship this week and it’s little surprise that it immediately become the most frequently checked smartphone in our database.

The P50 Pro just edged a phone that just went on sale in the Poco F3 GT, while last week’s leader – the OnePlus Nord 2 – has to settle for third this time around.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is off the podium for the first time in ages, but it’s still in the respectable fourth position. Behind it are the Poco X3 couple with the newly announced GT ahead of the top 10 regular Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is all the way down in seventh, ahead of the Redmi Note 10, which also lost ground to the new announcements.

We then have the third Poco phone on the chart – the F3, while the Galaxy A52 rounds up the top 10. The Realme GT Master Edition and the Samsung M21 2021 were the two members of last week’s chart that had to make room for the new editions.