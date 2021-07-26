Home Technology Top 10 trending phones of week 29 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Technology

Top 10 trending phones of week 29 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
top-10-trending-phones-of-week-29-–-gsmarenacom-news-–-gsmarena.com

With the Nord 2 making the top 10 last week when it was still not official, it’s little surprising that it’s the new leader of our trending chart now that OnePlus officially lifted the courtain.

The long-standing leader Redmi Note 10 Pro ended up a distant second, but it still managed to fend off another newly unveiled phone – the Poco F3 GT, which settles for third.

That pushes the Poco X3 Pro two spots down to fourth, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra retained fifth, despite all the commotion.

The Redmi Note 10 is down to sixth, just ahead of the third debutant that made our trending chart this week – Realme GT Master Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 managed a rare feat (and basically unheard of for an entry level phone), making the top 10 in successive week before its announcement. It’s not often that people pay so much attention to such a low-flying handset before they can actually purchase it, but here we are.

Another Samsung phone, the Galaxy A52 completes this installment of our trending chart, leaving no room for the Nokia XR20 and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Apple M1 MacBooks are up to 10% off...

Apple AirPods 3 Launch Date To Coincide With...

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and...

Greek Freak Nike Giannis Immortality “Championship” | HYPEBEAST...

30-month old Galaxy M10 gets July security update...

Google announces optional Wear OS 3 upgrade for...

Nokia G20 drops to ₹11990 in India for...

World of Warcraft Development Interrupted Following Activision Blizzard...

Lenovo Legion 5 with AMD Ryzen 5, GeForce...

The 1965 Shelby GT350 Saved The Mustang, Here’s...

Leave a Reply