Top 10 trending phones of week 26 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Week 26 saw us return to an all-Xiaomi top 3 in our trending chart with long-standing favorite Redmi Note 10 Pro leading from the vanilla Note 10 Pro and the Poco X3 Pro.

We then have the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy A52 in fourth and fifth and it’s the highest positions that phones by the Korean company have occupied in a good while.

Last week’s surprising runner-up – the Tecno Phantom X is still among the 10 most popular phones in our database, but it has fallen to sixth place this time around. That’s still an amazing performance by the young brand that mostly specilizes in entry-level phones.

In seventh we have the only new name on the chart with the Infinix Zero X concept. Even though that one won’t be making it to retail stores its 160W charging and unique backplate design certainly helped it draw attention.

Two more Xiaomi-made phones follow with the Poco F3 and the Mi 11 Lite, while the Samsung Galaxy A32 retains the tenth position.

That means the OnePlus Nord CE loses out this time around and doesn’t make the cut.