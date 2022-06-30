toolz-reacts-as-funke-akindele,-husband-split

Popular radio personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz, has reacted to reports of celebrity couple; JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele’s separation.

Recall that JJC Skillz in a post on Thursday via his Instagram page, announced his separation from Funke Akindele, stating that the last two years have been extremely difficult and that he tried his best to fix things.

The producer and songwriter noted that they still have issues that need to be addressed such as the “custody and well-being of our children which is paramount as well as business interests.”

The announcement stirred reactions on social media with some fans insisting that the actress’s marriage crashed because of her success.

Reacting, Toolz described the reactions trailing the crashed marriage as ‘lazy narrative.’

She wrote on Twitter, “We don’t live in their house, but it ‘HAS’ to be Funke’s fault because she’s a successful woman. What a lazy narrative. Please ladies don’t get too successful.”