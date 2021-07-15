toolz-pens-beautiful-note-as-son,-general,-clocks-one,-shares-adorable-photos

Top Nigerian media personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Demuren, was recently over the moon after her second son, General, clocked one

The little boy turned a year older on July 13, 2021, and his mother made sure to celebrate him with glowing words on her Instagram page

Not stopping there, Toolz also shared adorable photos of her baby boy as she explained the circumstances surrounding his birth

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toolz, recently celebrated her second son who just marked his first birthday.

General as he is fondly called turned one on July 13 and his mother lit up her timeline with his adorable photos.

Not stopping there, Toolz accompanied the snaps with lengthy notes as she shared a story about her baby boy.

Toolz celebrates her son, General, as he clocks 1.

According to her, General was birthed just a few weeks after her father’s demise and her husband was unable to be present during his birth due to circumstances beyond his control.

Toolz also said his delivery was when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging and she wasn’t allowed any visitors. However, she was able to stay strong despite General’s tricky birth.

She accompanied the post with a beautiful snap of the celebrant rocking a blue traditional attire. See the post below:

In another post, little General was dressed like a hip-hop star as his parents tried to channel his inner LL Cool J or Run DMC look.

In this post, Toolz explained that he was named Elisha, like one of the strongest prophets in the bible as well as Babatunde, to honour her late father.

She wrote:

“We named you after one of the most powerful people in the bible- Prophet Elisha because we know that the strength and blessings of God will be with you all the days of your life.

“Oluwafikayomi, because your arrival indeed brought more joy into our lives.

“Babatunde in honour of my late father.”

She also showered prayers on the celebrant. See the post below:

See another photo of Toolz with General after his delivery:

Fans react

Internet users also gushed over the cute photos. Read some of their comments below:

Denolagrey:

“This is the most adorable thing! Happy Birthday Eli!”

Do2dtun:

“Dam-n!!!! Frame this picture.. This is hard!… too hard .. musicians, come and pay for album cover o!!!”

Amalbotanicals:

“Awww, cool kid.”

Lalaakindoju:

“Happy to the general. Such a beautiful boy. God bless and keep you son. ❤️”

Westafrikanman:

“Happy birthday to The General !!!”

