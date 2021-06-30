Toofaan trailer: Farhan Akhtar fights for redemption in Amazon Prime film – The Indian Express









Toofaan will start streaming on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan’s trailer is out. The film narrates the story of Aziz Ali (Akhtar) who rises from the ashes, not once but twice. Farhan’s Aziz is introduced as a small-time goon who looks up to Mohammed Ali but aims to become Amitabh Bachchan of the boxing world. While Mrunal Thakur motivates him to rise and achieve his dream, Paresh Rawal plays the role of his coach.

However, soon the tables turn. As Aziz basks in success, he is outed as a traitor to the sport and banned for 5 years. Now, Farhan returns to the ring, this time to fight for redemption.

Watch Toofaan trailer here

Talking about Toofaan, Mrunal Thakur said, “It is a dream come true. I always wanted to work with him. I am very excited and so blessed.” Farhan, on the other hand, said more than anything else he was extremely excited to collaborate with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. “I consider myself fortunate,” he said.

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles. Akhtar seems to have gone through some strenuous training to ace his role of a boxer. Going by Mehra’s last sports drama, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, it seems this one too will leave an impact on the audience.

The film marks the second collaboration between Mehra and Akhtar. The duo had earlier worked together on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Mehra said in a statement, “After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely. Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams.”

Toofaan had to hit the cinema halls in 2020 but it got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The makers decided to release the movie on Amazon Prime Video on May 21, but they once again pushed the release date further keeping the severity of the coronavirus crisis in mind.

Talking about the film, producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment had earlier said, “With Toofaan, we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life.”

Toofaan is not a biopic but a fictional story written by Anjum Rajabali. It will start streaming on July 16.