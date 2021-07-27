too-much-money-as-ex-arsenal,-man-utd-star-buys-beach-side-apartment-near-miami-worth-n1.1billion

Alexis Sanchez is reported to be a proud owner of an apartment near Miami spending massive sum of £2million

The Chilean striker was impressive last season for Inter Milan as they won the League title under Antonio Conte

Sanchez was said to have splashed the big cash on the apartment in the United States when he was on break

Alexis Sanchez who is a Chilean professional footballer has reportedly rolled out massive £2million which is around N1.1billion to acquire an apartment in Florida near the sea.

The apartment according to the report on UK Sun and Real Deal, has a private club where the former Manchester United star and his friends and associates can be using for their parties.

Sanchez’s new stunning property is a 30-minute drive away from Miami with records showing proof of the Chilean international’s purchase at the Ritz-Carlton Residences.

There is no doubt about the fact that Alexis Sanchez is one of the richest footballers in the world considering the money he has made in soccer most especially when he was playing in the Premier League.

How Sanchez started football

Alexis Sanchez started his football career on the streets in his home country before moving to Cobreloa in 2005 where he played 47 games scoring 12 goals for the Chilean giants.

His impressive performances then caught the attention of Udinese who signed him in 2006 and went on to play 96 games for the Italian side netting 20 goals.

The 32-year-old also played for Spanish side Barcelona where he won the La Liga title, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Sanchez is currently on the books of Inter Milan and was among the players who won the League title last season under Antonio Conte.

Earlier, . had reported how Barcelona captain Lionel Messi on Thursday, June 3, had a disappointing night while playing for the Argentina national team as his goal was unable to give his nation a win over Alexis Sanchez’s Chile.

Lionel Messi and his teammates wanted to win their World Cup qualifying game against Chile at home and they did all their possible best to get the three points but failed.

Guillermo Maripan brought down Lautaro Martinez in the 21st minute and the referee had no choice than to blow a penalty which was scored by Lionel Messi in the 23rd minute.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner fired a stunning shot in the 27th minute while looking for his second goal, but Chile goalie Claudio Bravo denied him from netting.

