tonto-dikeh-shuts-down-‘motivational-speakers’-advising-her-about-her-new-relationship

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to shut down those advising about her relationship with her new man, Prince Kpokpogri.

Taking to her official Instagram page the mother of one shunned her advisers and warned them to stop sliding in he DM to advise her on how to live her life.

“Dear adviser pls kindly get out of my DM so I can see my business DMS to respond to!!! How you all gonna turn motivational speakers now but was absent during the pain.. It’s the Audacity for mer.” She wrote.

This is coming after, Tonto took to social media to share her joy as her new man, Kpokogri, accompanied her her son’s graduation ceremony.

According to her, attending school events without a man by her side had become a norm for her but now heaven has rewritten her story by bringing Prince Kpokogri into her life.