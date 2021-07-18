Segun Adewole Published 18 July 2021

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to express gratitude to God for the new man in her life, Prince Kpokpogri.

The actress stated that having him as “my head and as a father to my son has been one of my secret prayers.”

She said this in the caption of a video showing her and Kpokpogiri at the graduation ceremony of King Andre, her son with ex-husband Churchill Olakunle.

Tonto Dikeh wrote, “The rush of emotions is truly beautiful. Having a man stand with me as MY HEAD and as a father to my son has been one of my secret prayers.

“I’m grateful Lord for bringing my family this far and your continuous show off of love on us. If happiness was a person, it’s me KING TONTO.

“When I thought he had done too much, Jesus did it again. He made all things beautiful in his time. INDEED JESUS IS REALLY TAKING CARE OF ME.

“If this isn’t God, then who is it? He turned my mockery into gladness. He turned A MESS INTO A MESSAGE. Halleluyah!!!

“Weldone Jesus, I see you!!!

“I ADORE YOU @kpokpogri @kingandre_dikeh and all our kids. Thank you to MY HUSBAND.”