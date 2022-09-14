Home ENTERTAINMENT Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Uche Elendu As She Celebrates 39th Birthday
ENTERTAINMENT

Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Uche Elendu As She Celebrates 39th Birthday

by News
2 views
Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Uche Elendu As She Celebrates 39th Birthday

Tonto Dikeh, a well-known Nollywood actress, showers her coworker Uche Elendu with affection on her 39th birthday.The actress marked her special day with a beautiful birthday photo shoot and a statement of gratitude to herself.

Tonto Dikeh posted a video montage of the celebrant’s glittering photographs to Instagram to commemorate the Uche Elendu along with a word of love.

READ ALSO: “I Don’t Call Myself King, My Name Is King Tonto, It Is A Name & Not A Title” -Tonto Dikeh

The mother of one wrote in her heartfelt gratitude:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO AN AMAZING SOUL.

Your heart is so pure, open to pouring out love,

Today I pray that you receive All the best things life has to give.

I appreciate and celebrate you My sister,” she wrote.

Watch video below;

Source; www.-

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“No Divorce Until 10 Years After Marriage” –...

Women Supporting Women: OAP Moet Abebe Writes About...

Actress Kate Henshaw Questions How Nigerians Are Coping...

No Serious Man Would Prefare A Woman With...

Serwaa Amihere Laments Over How Hard It Is...

“If You Call Me For Interview And I...

Shatta Bandle Loses His Cool As He Publicly...

UPDATE: FDA Clears Marwako, Orders Reopen Of East...

There Will Be No Freedom Of Speech If...

It Doesn’t Make Sense – MzVee Punches Hard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.