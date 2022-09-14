Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Uche Elendu As She Celebrates 39th Birthday

Tonto Dikeh, a well-known Nollywood actress, showers her coworker Uche Elendu with affection on her 39th birthday.The actress marked her special day with a beautiful birthday photo shoot and a statement of gratitude to herself.

Tonto Dikeh posted a video montage of the celebrant’s glittering photographs to Instagram to commemorate the Uche Elendu along with a word of love.

The mother of one wrote in her heartfelt gratitude:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO AN AMAZING SOUL.

Your heart is so pure, open to pouring out love,

Today I pray that you receive All the best things life has to give.

I appreciate and celebrate you My sister,” she wrote.

