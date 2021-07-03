Tom Kitchin staff suspended amid bullying claims – BBC News

image copyrightGetty Images image caption Chef Tom Kitchin runs Michelin-starred restaurant the Kitchin and gastropub Scran and Scallie, both in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh chef Tom Kitchin has suspended two members of staff following allegations of “unacceptable behaviour”.

In June, former workers made allegations of bullying, violence and sexual assault in his restaurants.

One alleged a chef burned a woman’s arm with a hot tray from an oven, while another claimed staff were repeatedly Bioreports Newsed if they were not fast enough.

Kitchin Group said the claims would be “fully and independently” investigated.

Managing director Peter Southcott added: “We will not hesitate to take whatever action may be necessary.”

‘Toxic’ behaviour

Mr Kitchin, 44, runs Michelin-starred restaurant the Kitchin and gastropub Scran and Scallie, both in Edinburgh.

He has been a guest judge on BBC One’s MasterChef and appeared on the Great British Menu, after becoming one of the youngest chefs to receive a Michelin star, aged just 29.

Anonymous claims which appeared on an Instagram page described “toxic” behaviour, violence and instances of sexual assault in his restaurants.

Further claims were made to the Guardian and Times newspapers, describing mental health problems that had arisen following their alleged experiences.

image copyrightGetty Images image caption Tom Kitchin said he aspired for all staff to have high standards of behaviour in his kitchens

Mr Kitchin said top venues can be “high-pressure, frenetic and challenging” environments where “emotions often run high” – but said his company would “remedy” instances if they had “fallen short”.

He said: “The exacting standards of our food and service must be matched by the standards of behaviour in our kitchens and wider operations.