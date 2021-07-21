tom-brady:-week-4-is-probably-my-last-game-in-foxboro,-a-great-day-for-football

Tom Brady is looking forward to an epic finale in New England.

Brady will play in Foxboro for his first time as a visitor when the Patriots host the Buccaneers in Week Four, and Brady also noted that he’ll play in New England for “the last time probably in my career.”

“Unfortunately, we’re going to be on different sides of the stadium this time around,” Brady said in an interview with Jim Gray, via the Boston Herald. “I’ve got a lot of familiarity playing in the stadium. You know, we’ve got to first get to training camp and see where we’re going to be and then get through the first three weeks of the year, but I’m sure it’ll be a great opportunity for me to go back to a place I know as well as anyone. It’ll be a great day for football.”

Brady acknowledged that this will not just be any other regular-season game.

“I’m not naive to the fact there’s some marquee games you always look at over the course of the season, a matchup of places guys have been versus where they’re at now,” said Brady. “You know, brothers playing one another, or former Super Bowl teams going — when we played the Giants in the regular season, it always felt like it was a little more when I was with the Patriots. So, naturally, there’s just more buildup, but at the end of the day, it’s going to be a game where we’re going to prepare like we’ve been preparing.”

Brady will be 44 this season. If he remains with the Buccaneers and the NFL’s scheduling format remains the same, he wouldn’t play in New England again until he’s 52. So, yes, Week Four is probably his last game in New England.

