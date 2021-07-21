tom-brady-opens-up-about-nfl-mystery-team-that-passed-on-him

Brady opens up about mystery team that passed on him originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One NFL organization made the mistake of putting another chip on Tom Brady’s shoulder when he hit free agency last year.

The former New England Patriots quarterback first mentioned the mystery team last month on The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that mother [expletive]?” Brady said.

During a special SiriusXM Town Hall event, host Jim Gray attempted to get Brady to spill the beans on which franchise he was referring to.

“There’s private things for me that are going to remain motivational for me,” Brady said, as transcribed by Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald. “They know who they are … it’s fine. Everyone has a choice to choose. I think what you realize is, there’s not as many smart people as you think. That’s just the reality. I think it’d be a no-brainer if you said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a chance to get Wayne Gretzky on your team, or you got a chance to have Michael Jordan on your team.’ … ‘Oh, we don’t need him, no thanks. We’re good.’

“In my mind, I’m kind of thinking, ‘OK, let me go show those teams what they’re missing.’ At the same time, let me go prove to the team that did bet on me, and the team that really showed they really wanted me, and committed to me, that I’m not going to let them down.”

Mission accomplished. Brady went on to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and earn his seventh Super Bowl title. And by the sound of it, the 43-year-old still is plenty motivated by his free-agency snub.

That’s a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

You can listen to Brady’s full interview when the town hall premieres July 21 at 6 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.