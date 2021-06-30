Home SPORTS Tom Brady guided James Corden through a warmup routine, and it was ridiculous
Tom Brady guided James Corden through a warmup routine, and it was ridiculous

Tom Brady isn’t one to skip out on a media tour after winning the Super Bowl. And so the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made an appearance in the “2 Hours Off” segment on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

On the show, Brady got to enjoy one of his favorite hobbies: golf. But as it turned out, Corden was a horrendous golfer, which made for hilarious TV. Brady, meanwhile, played some good golf, even when Corden was doing everything to mess up the quarterback. They also sang along to a few songs, including a track from “Hamilton.” They also talked about Brady’s career and his childhood. Check it out…

It was all pretty entertaining.

