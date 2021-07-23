Tom Brady calls Bucs’ Super Bowl ring ‘the most incredible ring that’s ever been made’ – Yahoo Sports

Tom Brady is the NFL’s foremost connoisseur of Super Bowl rings at this point, owning more than any other individual franchise or player in league history.

He’s a fan of what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did with his most recent ring.

The Bucs unveiled their Super Bowl LV rings on Thursday, with a predictably high amount of diamonds and shiny logos. One video shows the massive ring to have a removable top with a miniature Raymond James Stadium inside, an apt feature considering the Bucs were the first team to ever win a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Per the Bucs’ website, the players received their rings in a private ceremony on Thursday.

In another video, the Bucs had Brady and several of his teammates describe the ring, and Brady went all out to hail his new piece of jewelry:

“They’re not so much rings, they’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger,” Brady said. “This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.”

That’s high praise for a man who already owned six rings, though the Buccaneers ring was already going to stand out by virtue of not having a New England Patriots logo. The boast is just the latest chapter in Brady’s victory lap, which includes drunkenly tossing the Lombardi Trophy on a boat parade and zinging voter fraud claims at the White House.

In their detailed breakdown of the ring on their website, the Buccaneers explained features 319 diamonds on its exterior top in honor of the 31-9 final score of Super Bowl LV. In addition to the miniature Raymond James Stadium, each ring also features each player’s name and jersey number, head coach Bruce Arians’ “One Team, One Cause” mantra and the score of each of the Bucs’ four playoff wins around the stadium.

The team gets creative in explaining some other choices, like how the Super Bowl logo’s four diamonds are meant to symbolize the number of division winners the team defeated or how the nine diamonds on the left Lombardi Trophy represents the number of points allowed against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s not quite Washington Nationals ring math, but it’s definitely creative.

More from Yahoo Sports: