toluca-vs-tigres:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-preview

With opening wins under their belts, Los Diablos Rojos and UNAL will both be looking to double up when they face off at Estadio Nemesio Diez

Tigres will seek a sophomore victory of the new Liga MX campaign under Miguel Herrera when they travel to face Toluca.

Both UNAL and Los Diablos Rojos clocked up opening wins to get their pursuit of Apertura glory up and running, but now face the respective test of a potential reclassification rival early on.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Toluca roster Goalkeepers Garcia, Saldivarr, Gutierrez Defenders Chavez, Barbieri, Vanegas, Ortega, Sartiaguin, Chala, Torres Nilo, D. Gonzalez, Diego, Lopez, Salinas, Rosales Midfielders Baeza, Vazquez, Rios, Leon, Rodriguez, Castaneda, Acero Forwards Samudio, Sambueza, Pardo, Canelo, Estrada, I. Gonzalez, Chavez, Engelhart

Having fallen short of the quarter-finals last term in the Torneo Guardianes 2020 after Tigres beat them in the reclassification, Los Diablos Rojos are out to back up their Torneo Guardianes 2021 finish instead, having reached the last eight then.

With no players on duty at either the Gold Cup or the Olympics, Hernan Cristante has effectively a full squad to choose from, with Michael Estrada in the frame for his first start of the season.

Predicted Toluca starting XI: Garcia, Lopez, Ortega, Barbieri, Torres Nilo, Baeza, Vazquez, Sambueza, Castanesa, Canelo, Estrada.

Position Tigres roster Goalkeepers Guzman, Ortega, Delgado Defenders Ayata, Reyes, Sanchez, Venegas, Cruz, Meza Midfielders Acosta, Intriago, Carioca, Vigon, Sierra, Fernandez, Pizarro, Aquino, Fulgencio, Duenas, Garcia, Avalos, Ayala, J. Garza, Najera Forwards Lopez, Quinones, Gonzalez, Ogama, Trevino, Solís, Ramos, A. Garza

Victory against Tijuana ensured the perfect start for former Mexico coach Herrera in his first season at Estadio Universitario, as the ex-America boss looks to take the Incomparables to the next level.

While Carlos Salcedo and Luis Rodriguez both remain on Gold Cup duty with Mexico, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin have finished at Tokyo 2020 with France – but their manager has already confirmed they will not be rushed back.

Predicted Tigres starting XI: Guzman; Avalos, Ayala, Reyes, Venegas; Carioca, Pizarro, Vigon; Aquino, Gonzalez, Lopez.

Last five results

Toluca results Tigres results Juarez 1-3 Toluca (Jul 23) Tijuana 1-2 Tigres (Jul 25) Toluca 0-1 Juarez (Jul 7) Austin 1-3 Tigres (Jul 13) Cruz Azul 3-1 Toluca (May 15) Club America 1-0 Tigres (Jul 10) Toluca 2-1 Cruz Azul (May 12) Chivas 0-0 Tigres (Jul 7) Leon 2 (2)-(4) 2 Toluca (May 9) Atlas 1-0 Tigres (May 8)

Head-to-head