tokyo-olympics-venues-added-to-no-spectators-list

Tokyo Olympics venues in Fukushima and Sapporo were added to the list that will not have spectators due to a recent rise in coronavirus cases in the country and a difficulty in preventing travel from Tokyo.

Fukushima will host the first Olympic competition on July 21 with softball games. Choosing Fukushima, 150 miles north of Tokyo, marked a symbol of recovery.

A March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, marking the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. More than 18,000 people died.

Fukushima hosts competition for both baseball and softball, sports on the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.

The Sapporo Dome, which is more than 500 miles north of Tokyo, will now hold preliminary soccer matches without spectators.

On Thursday, organizers announced that venues in and around Tokyo will not allow spectators. In addition, people will be asked to stay away from road events in cycling, plus marathons, race walks and triathlon.

The Opening Ceremony is July 23. Opening and Closing Ceremonies, track and field (except marathons and race walks), swimming and gymnastics are among the events that take place in Tokyo and will not have spectators.

Previously, organizers announced that overseas spectators will not be allowed inside Olympic venues.

A decision on spectators for the Tokyo Paralympics, which open Aug. 24, will be taken after the Olympics close Aug. 8.

