tokyo-olympics-tv-schedule-for-monday:-big-swimming-finals,-usa-men-look-to-crack-gymnastics-podium

Two days of medal events are in the books, and the Tokyo Olympics are in full swing.

Monday will see another loaded slate with men’s gymnastics taking center stage in the team finals. Team USA qualified a distant fourth behind medal favorites Japan, China and Russia. After qualifying, two-time Olympic veteran Sam Mikulak said that making the podium would require “a really flawless competition for us and a horrible competition for them” for Team USA to earn a medal.

Can they pull off the upset? You’ll have two chances to watch. Get up early and stream here or on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET. Or block out the spoilers and watch the replay in primetime on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Sam Mikulak and Team USA will look to pull off an upset and land on the podium on Monday.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

If you catch the gymnastics replay, you’ll be in luck with live swimming action from Tuesday Tokyo time hitting U.S. airwaves in Monday primetime next. Coverage starts on NBC at 9:30 p.m. ET with finals in the women’s 100-meter backstroke and breaststroke and men’s 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter freestyle.

There will be plenty of other action broadcast live or on delay including 3×3 basketball, beach volleyball, skateboarding and the debut of the U.S. women’s basketball team against Nigeria if you stay up past midnight (12:40 a.m. ET Tuesday, USA Network).

If you’re looking beyond Monday’s slate, check out our complete viewer’s guide or detailed NBC Olympics TV listings.

All times (ET) and listings courtesy of NBC Sports

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Triathlon – Women’s Final

10:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m.

U.S. Men’s Rugby Qualifying Round

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

USA Network

2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Team Final

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final

Surfing Report Day 2

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Taekwondo – Finals

Judo – Finals

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final

Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals and Finals

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan

5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats

Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway

Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round

Triathlon – Women’s Final

Olympic Channel

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

Peacock

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)

