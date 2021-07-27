-
Reuters
Olympics-Gymnastics-Too young in 2020? Olympic postponement shines spotlight on next generation
The female gymnasts who would not have met age eligibility criteria if the Tokyo Games had been held in 2020 are relishing their unique Olympic experience as an unforeseen – and controversial – chance to perform on the world’s biggest stage. The postponement of the Games because of the COVID-19 pandemic posed a dilemma for the International Gymnastics Federation, the sport’s governing body, which requires female artistic gymnasts to turn at least 16 in an Olympic year to be eligible. The federation decided to allow those turning 16 in 2021 – instead of 2020 – to compete in Tokyo in light of the postponement, something that has stirred debate within the sport.
Yahoo Sports
Tokyo Olympics hit with heat wave
Athletes are dealing with horrible weather conditions in Tokyo as the area is dealing with some of the hottest temperatures on record.
WBAL – Baltimore Videos
3 people say they owe their lives to deputy after 2019 crash
A Cecil County sheriff’s deputy is being hailed a hero after saving the lives of three people involved in a head-on collision two years ago. This story is the very definition of being in the right place at the right time. On July 5, 2019, Alyson Jackson was a security guard at Harford Memorial Hospital. While off duty, she stopped at the scene of a horrific crash on U.S. Route 1 in Conowingo, and with what little training she had, she managed to save three lives.
Reuters
Britney Spears’ lawyer seeks to oust singer’s father from conservatorship
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday asked a Los Angeles court to remove her father as conservator of her roughly $60 million estate following the pop singer’s allegations that he had used the arrangement to mistreat her. Mathew Rosengart, newly appointed as the performer’s personal legal representative, requested in legal filings that the court replace Jamie Spears with certified public accountant Jason Rubin as the overseer of the singer’s finances. The matter will be discussed at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court scheduled for Sept. 29, Judge Brenda Penny said.
Associated Press
Ohtani goes 7, hits RBI single as Angels top Rockies 6-2
Shohei Ohtani pitched seven strong innings and hit an early RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Monday night. In his 15th pitching start of the season and second since the All-Star break, Ohtani (5-1) gave up one run and five hits with five strikeouts. Jack Mayfield added a two-run homer for the Angels, his fourth of the season and third in his last five games.