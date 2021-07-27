Reuters

Olympics-Gymnastics-Too young in 2020? Olympic postponement shines spotlight on next generation

The female gymnasts who would not have met age eligibility criteria if the Tokyo Games had been held in 2020 are relishing their unique Olympic experience as an unforeseen – and controversial – chance to perform on the world’s biggest stage. The postponement of the Games because of the COVID-19 pandemic posed a dilemma for the International Gymnastics Federation, the sport’s governing body, which requires female artistic gymnasts to turn at least 16 in an Olympic year to be eligible. The federation decided to allow those turning 16 in 2021 – instead of 2020 – to compete in Tokyo in light of the postponement, something that has stirred debate within the sport.