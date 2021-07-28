Tokyo Olympics: Team USA vs. Iran – live score, updates, and more – NBA CA

Damian Lillard led Team USA with seven 3-pointers as they put on a scorching shooting display against iIan to cruise to a 120-66 win in their Group A clash.

Team USA bounces back from their opening game defeat against France, curisng to a comfortable 120-66 win over Iran.

Damian Lillard led six players in double figures with 21 points as Team USA shot the lights out, connecting on 19-of-39 from the 3-point line.

If you missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with all the live updates, scores and stats from the game below:

Team USA vs. Iran – live score, updates

BOX SCORE

FINAL: USA 120, Iran 66

– Booker caps off the game with the two-handed jam and that’s game. USA wins.

– Devin Booker’s jumper brings the score to 114-57. Team USA now has twice as many points as Iran (1:54).

– Tatum buries the triple to make it 14 points on the night. He’s the sixth USA player in double figures. They lead 108-57 (3:33).

– Keldon Johnson checks into the game, becoming the fifth-youngest NBA player ever to play for Team USA. (6:55)

– Javale McGee’s getting some solid minutes in the fourth quarter. He’s up to seven points on 3-of-4 shooting, coming up with the big defensive play on Michael Rostampour, sending his shot into the stands. Usa leads by 40.

– That’s Damian Lillard’s seventh 3-pointer of the night. He’s three shy of tying the all-time Olympic record.

– ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 28, 2021

End of third quarter: USA 82, Iran 43

– USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 28, 2021

– MILESTONE ALERT: Durant is just five points shy of Carmelo Anthony’s all-time Team USA scoring record of 336 points.

– Durant’s defence at the rim has been exceptional tonight. He swats Geramipoor’s shot away and gets it to Adebayo for the dunk at the other end. KD has two blocks and two steals on the night.

– Booker gets to the line for USA’s first points of the half. He follows it up with a steal off the inbound and throws down the two-handed jam.

Half-time: USA 60, Iran 30

Damian Lillard is on a tear tonight. He leads Team USA with 18 points, all from beyond the arc. They’ve shot a scorching 13-of-21 from the 3-point line as a team to Iran’s 5-of-14.

USA’s offence has been smooth tonight, notching 15 assists on 21 made field goals.

How about 13 (!) first half 3-pointers 🔥@Dame_Lillard 18 PTS, 6 3FG#Tokyo2020 #Basketball pic.twitter.com/MLhrd4QXcA – USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 28, 2021

Hamed Haddadi leads Iran with 11 points, while Navid Rezaeifar has 10.

– Durant holding his own in the post, muscling up against a much bigger Haddadi on defence. He strips the big man and gets the steal.

– Dame Time has adjusted to the new timezone. Lillard’s got five triples for his 15 points.

– Navid Rezaeifar gets the corner three to go for Iran to halt the run. 51-23 (3:47)

– After losing to France, point differential could come into play for Team USA. They’ll be running up the scoreboard tonight at this pace.

– Now it’s Zach LaVine’s turn. He gets two quick triples in the space of 30 seconds and the lead is out to 30 points.

– Jrue Holiday’s picked up right where he left off against France, burying his second triple of the night to make it 38-15 (7:29).

– USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 28, 2021

– Team USA is playing much more aggressive tonight, getting to the rim or steeping into threes.

– Make that a 12-0 run for Team USA

End of first quarter: USA 28, Iran 12

Lillard leads USA with nine points, while Booker and Adebayo have four apiece.

It’s been a clinical start shooting the ball as they knocked down six 3-pointers and more importantly committed zero turnovers

– Durant knocks down the triple and USA take a 23-12 lead. Timeout Iran (3:29)

– Damian Lillard’s got it going early with three 3-pointers in the first quarter!

– Former NBA big man Hamed Haddadi has been he star for Iran early on both ends of the floor.

Pre-game

USA starting five:

– USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 28, 2021

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA or its clubs.